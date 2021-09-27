CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect wanted in connection with four burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

Officials said the crimes have happened in the Woodlawn and Pikesville areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers who would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward can submit information through Metro Crime Stoppers.

