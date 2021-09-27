PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect wanted in connection with four burglaries that occurred earlier this month.
Officials said the crimes have happened in the Woodlawn and Pikesville areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers who would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward can submit information through Metro Crime Stoppers.
🚔#BCoPD detectives seek public's help to identify burglary suspect🚔 The individual is wanted in connection with four 🏡 burglaries. https://t.co/qhjS4sK0cq pic.twitter.com/rXZVZ7hyTo
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 27, 2021