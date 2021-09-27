BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles “Chuck” Nabit, the Baltimore-based financier accused of spending over $90,000 on a sex trafficking business, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for transportation of a woman to engage in prostitution.

Nabit, 65, is the owner of Westport Group, LLC. and the former owner of Mountain Manor Treatment Center, a drug treatment center. prosecutors said he paid for commercial sex with women he knew were struggling with drug addictions.

Nabit reportedly transported the victims via his own car or rideshare to his downtown Baltimore office. Prosecutors said he recorded some of the arrangements without consent.

According to his guilty plea, Nabit regularly paid for sex between 2017 and his arrest in Summer 2020. Officials said the seven victims he regularly met with either used narcotics or had serious drug abuse disorders at the time they were seeing Nabit.

Nabit allegedly traveled with one victim, referred to by prosecutors as Victim 6, to Florida and Virginia multiple times. According to the plea agreement, Nabit provided the victim cocaine, knowing she had addiction struggles.

“Charles Nabit paid thousands of dollars for commercial sex with victims that he knew were addicted to narcotics, including one woman that he personally supplied with cocaine and another who died from an overdose. Rather than use his abundant resources to help these victims, Nabit perpetuated their victimization for his own gratification,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner. “One would hope that a businessman with means who previously owned a drug treatment center would help these victims rather than further their drug addiction and reliance on commercial sex. Charles Nabit not only violated federal law, he also used his wealth and stature to gratify himself while perpetuating the victimization of these women.”

Nabit was also ordered by a judge to pay a fine of $55,000 and a special assessment of $5,100.