ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday requested a presidential disaster declaration for Maryland after tornadoes and flash floods spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ida affected or damaged over a hundred homes and businesses.
Specifically, Hogan requested a major disaster declaration for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties, and hazard mitigation grant funding for all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City.
The declaration would pave the way for federal funding and resources to those affected by the extreme weather in Anne Arundel and Cecil counties. At least 142 homes and businesses were affected or damaged by the storm in the two counties, according to a joint assessment by the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“As our communities continue to recover from the devastation caused by Ida, we have been coordinating closely with local officials to assess the damage and provide whatever support we can,” Hogan said. “We are requesting a presidential disaster declaration to make more resources available, and help those affected recover as quickly as possible.”
The governor said funds are dwindling for assistance to those displaced by the storm. As of Sept. 18, the state has reportedly spent $16,295 to feed and shelter the residents, but the funding only remains available until Sept. 30.
Hogan said in a letter accompanying the request that the county is trying to enroll displaced families in rapid re-housing and rental subsidy programs, but there are waiting periods of over 60 days to connect families with affordable housing through the programs.