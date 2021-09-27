BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a sea of purple one name stands above the rest on this victorious Monday.

Ravens fans rejoice as the team is now two-one thanks to the golden leg of Justin Tucker.

From the WJZ studio to London, England, fans let out a collective gasp and followed by room-shaking cheers as that record-setting 66-yard field goal bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights.

Sunday, The Ravens Zone in Towson saw significant sales of the number nine apparel and one day later, it’s still isn’t different.

“(I) completely thought he missed,” said Ravens fan Alex Stratton. “And then I saw it stop and drop and I knew it went in and I’m getting texts left and right from family members, from buddies.”

It was impressive, to say the least, but just how far is 66-yards?

The Washington Monument in Baltimore is 59.3 yards tall.

The USS Constellation is 179 feet on the deck, that’s just shy of 60-yards.

Stratton says Tucker is the “G.O.A.T.”

It certainly takes the GOAT to boot a ball 66 yards through the uprights.