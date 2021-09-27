BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a shooting in southwest Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around midnight to the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the man shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.