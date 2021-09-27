QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health made an updated announcement on who is eligible for a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Additional doses of the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine are considered for residents that have an immune-compromised due to a medical condition or treatment.
People in this group include:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response (i.e., >20mg prednisone/day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive
Those that qualify can schedule their third dose with the Queen Anne’s County Health Department. The third dose must be the same brand received during your initial vaccination and additional doses cannot be given sooner than 28 days after the initial vaccination.
Booster shots are available for those that received Pfizer during their initial vaccine series at least six months ago and:
- People 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings,
- People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions,
- People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting based on their individual risk.
To schedule your initial COVID-19 vaccine, an additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer or a booster of Pfizer, visit covidvax.maryland.gov and search by zip code 21617 and click on Health Departments, QAC Health Department “Schedule an Appointment.”