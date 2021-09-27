How Far Is 66 Yards? Ravens Fans Continue To Celebrate Justin Tucker's Record Setting Field GoalIt was impressive, to say the least, but just how far is 66-yards?

Harbaugh Compares Justin Tucker's Long Field Goal To 'Happy Gilmore'Ravens fans weren’t the only ones thrilled when Justin Tucker drilled an NFL-record 66-yard field goal Sunday to beat the Lions in Detroit. Head coach John Harbaugh got a kick out of it, too.

4 Takeaways From The Ravens-Lions GameRavens fans are calling it the Motor City Miracle after Baltimore (2-1) squeaked out a 19-17 win as the clock ran out in Sunday’s game against Detroit. No matter what name you prefer, the outcome was just plain exciting. But we’re not going to rehash the entire game here. Instead, here are four takeaways to consider as the Ravens prepare to tame the Broncos in Denver.

Weather Blog: Did Weather Conditions Play Into Justin Tucker's Kick?Someone will argue that #9 had ideal conditions due to the inside stadium, Ford Field. No wind, perfect temperature and humidity.