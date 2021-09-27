BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old is among the shooting victims in Baltimore City this weekend. In the past week, nine people have been killed in Baltimore along with another 13 wounded.

“It’s a jungle out here. it’s not supposed to be like that,” said Jonathan Dantley of Baltimore.

Police said a gray Hyundai sped away from the crime scene, headed north on Chester.

“I remember being 14. Where I lived, it wasn’t really like that.. it could have been something he was involved in. more than likely, it probably wasn’t,” Dantley added.

A friend said that the 14-year-old is now out of the hospital. He is the youngest of six shooting victims in a less than a six hour span Saturday afternoon.

There have been more than 500 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore this year. The city’s 254 homicides (year-to-date) are outpacing last year and equal to 2019.

“That’s how it is though. that’s how it is out here. I’d love for it to be different,” said Dantley.

“We’re asking for help. If there is someone who has that instant key that says, ‘bang! No more crime. No more violence.’ Of course, that’s not there,” said Brian Smith.

On the west side, just after midnight Monday morning, a man was killed on Bloomingdale Road. Police said he’d been shot multiple times.

“Nobody has a solution. There’s no solid solution to anything, at least not at the moment,” Smith said.

For longtime city resident Brian Smith, he said curing violence is a community challenge.

“Police aren’t the cure. They’re not the cure for this. It’s us. We’re the cure to this situation,” Smith added.

Of those six shootings Saturday afternoon, two of the victims are listed in either serious or critical condition.