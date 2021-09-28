BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was stabbed near Mervo High School Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Tivoly Avenue for a reported cutting. On the scene, officers found a Baltimore City School Police Officer rendering aide to the victim.READ MORE: Classroom Concerns: 16,559 Students Quarantined, 4,042 Confirmed Student Covid-19 Cases In Maryland Schools
The victim was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds. He was taken into surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.READ MORE: SEE IT: Crowds Turn Violent At Six Flags America Over The Weekend
Detectives are investigating this incident and have yet to identify the suspect. Detectives believe this altercation that actually occurred in the 3600 block of The Alameda may have stemmed from a dispute that started earlier in the day at a local high school.MORE NEWS: One Person Injured In Shooting In Parkville
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.