Baltimore (WJZ)– 14 year old Jakaya Johnson and 3 year old Eden Little were last seen on September 27, 2021 at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 2500 block of E. Madison Street.
Jakaya Johnson is 5’5” tall, weighs 180 lbs, and was last seen wearing a navy sweat shirt over a black shirt, gray sweat pants, and wears her hair in a blowout style.
Eden Little is 2’ tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green pajama pants over black shorts, and neon green shows.
Anyone who has seen Johnson and Little is urged to call police in the Eastern District at (410) 396-2433 or dial 911.