BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for public assistance in finding two missing children.
Jakaya Johnson, 14, and Eden Little, 3, were last seen Monday at 7 p.m. on the 2500 block of East Madison Street.
Johnson is five feet dive inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy sweat shirt over a black shirt, gray sweat pants, and wears her hair in a blowout style, police said.
Little is two feet tall and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green pajama pants over black shorts, and neon green shoes.
The circumstances surrounding their disappearance is unknown at this time.
Anyone who might have seen Johnson and Little, or might know their whereabouts, is asked to call police in the Eastern District at (410) 396-2433 or dial 911.