EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Families continue to pick up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Anne Arundel County nearly four weeks ago. Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Maryland, which would free up more resources for those affected.

Blair Alexander Jr. was home helping care for a sick family member when the tornado touched down, tearing the roof of his neighbor’s house.

â€œI really thought that we couldâ€™ve all died that day,â€ said Alexander. â€œWe literally missed it by two houses. Where our roof couldâ€™ve been taken off and we could’ve been in the middle.â€

His familyâ€™s house didnâ€™t escape completely un-scattered. The garage door was ripped off and damage to the roof caused water damage inside.

â€œI think our insurance will do the majority so weâ€™re in a really blessed situation,â€ said Alexander.

Just a few miles away, the Demchucks are still in repair mode.

â€œHoles in the walls, fence demolished in the back, my pickup truck flipped totally upside down and destroyed,â€ said Steve Demchuck.

Theyâ€™re able to live in the house while the last few repairs are completed.

Just across the street, several houses have since been torn down because of the damage.

â€œWeâ€™re aware of at least 142 residences with severe impacts in both Cecil and Anne Arundel counties alone,â€ said Chas Eby, the Deputy Executive Director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, The agency coordinating Gov. Hogan request for a presidential disaster declaration.

â€œWhat that allows us to do is potentially access federal funds for residents and businesses that were affected by the severe weather that day,â€ explained Eby. He went on to explain the funds would help with things that arenâ€™t covered by insurance.

The request was sent to the president through FEMA. Thereâ€™s no word on when a decision will be made.