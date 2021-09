EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Families continue to pick up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado that touched down in Anne Arundel County nearly four weeks ago. Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Maryland, which would free up more resources for those affected.

Blair Alexander Jr. was home helping care for a sick family member when the tornado touched down, tearing the roof of his neighbor’s house.

“I really thought that we could’ve all died that day,” said Alexander. “We literally missed it by two houses. Where our roof could’ve been taken off and we could’ve been in the middle.”

His family’s house didn’t escape completely un-scattered. The garage door was ripped off and damage to the roof caused water damage inside.

“I think our insurance will do the majority so we’re in a really blessed situation,” said Alexander.

Just a few miles away, the Demchucks are still in repair mode.

“Holes in the walls, fence demolished in the back, my pickup truck flipped totally upside down and destroyed,” said Steve Demchuck.

They’re able to live in the house while the last few repairs are completed.

Just across the street, several houses have since been torn down because of the damage.

“We’re aware of at least 142 residences with severe impacts in both Cecil and Anne Arundel counties alone,” said Chas Eby, the Deputy Executive Director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency, The agency coordinating Gov. Hogan request for a presidential disaster declaration.

“What that allows us to do is potentially access federal funds for residents and businesses that were affected by the severe weather that day,” explained Eby. He went on to explain the funds would help with things that aren’t covered by insurance.

The request was sent to the president through FEMA. There’s no word on when a decision will be made.