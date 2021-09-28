BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pretty strong cold front is approaching the Baltimore area Tuesday afternoon, so expect some showers and thunderstorms to impact your day.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area surrounding Baltimore at a slight or marginal risk of severe weather, depending on where you happen to live or work.READ MORE: A Timeline Of The Capital Gazette Shooting And Trial
The primary threats to keep in mind are damaging winds and hail. But there’s also some potential for flash flooding and even tornadoes.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Severe weather is possible for the afternoon hours through bedtime, or roughly 1 p.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s worth noting, however, that there is beautiful weather behind the cold front, so the next few days should be gorgeous outside.MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Reopens Oldest Section Of Facility As Walking Path
Stay with WJZ on air and online for your weather needs.