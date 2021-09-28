BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, the stout run-stopper who anchored an era of defensive dominance in Baltimore, culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory, will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor during halftime of the team’s Monday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on Tuesday.
During Ngata's nine seasons in purple and black, from 2006 to 2014, Baltimore allowed the fewest points per game (18.2) in the league and fewest rushing touchdowns (71), and the second-fewest net yards per game (306.5) and second-fewest rushing yards per game (92.5), the team said.
The Ravens made the playoffs seven times during Ngata’s Baltimore tenure. The lineman went on to play three seasons with the Detroit Lions and one with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2019, he announced his retirement standing on top of Mount Kilimanjaro, later returning to Baltimore to officially retire as a Raven.
A first-round draft pick in 2006, Ngata was named first-team All-Pro twice and was selected for the Pro Bowl five times. He racked up the sixth-most tackles in franchise history (528) to go along with 25.5 sacks and five interceptions.
A banner honoring Ngata will be unveiled in a halftime ceremony during the Oct. 11 Ravens-Colts game at M&T Bank Stadium.
Ngata joins fellow Ravens inductees head coach Brian Billick, safety Ed Reed, tight end Todd Heap, linebacker Ray Lewis, running back Jamal Lewis, kicker Matt Stover, left tackle Jonathan Ogden, linebacker Peter Boulware, defensive end Michael McCrary and owner Art Modell.
The Ring of Honor also pays tribute to the eight Baltimore Colts players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Earnest Byner, the veteran Browns running back who played two years in Baltimore after the team relocated from Cleveland.
Following the game, fans will receive a commemorative Ngata pin.