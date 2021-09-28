BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R. Kelly was found guilty Monday of all charges including sex trafficking and racketeering and a pair of Maryland women say they were also victims of the R&B star.

The two women said they met R. Kelly at his hotel after his Baltimore concert in 1996 — and at the time, Latresa Scaff was 16-years-old and Rochelle Washington was 15-years-old.

The best friends had looked forward to R. Kelly’s concert stop in Baltimore. They described to WJZ that they met him at an after-party and were invited back to his hotel.

â€œHe entered the room already exposing himself to us,” said Washington.

Rochelle said she shut herself in the bathroom. Thatâ€™s when Latresa alleged the singer sexually assaulted her, something she described publicly in 2019.

â€œHe asked me to perform oral sex on him. I was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and I did it. He then had sexual intercourse with me, even though I did not have the capacity to consent,” Scaff said.

A woman who saw that press conference came forward stating that she saw the girls in the hotel that night, corroborating much of their story.

They were reunited for the first time with our cameras rolling. WJZ was the only local station they talked to.

â€œIâ€™ve thought about them for many, many years,” Sabrina said.

â€œTheyâ€™re very happy he was convicted,” said Gloria Allred, attorney.

Attorney Gloria Allred represents Scaff, Washington and other potential victims.

â€œHe is the worst predator that Iâ€™ve ever gone after in 47 years,” Allred added.Â She said while they didnâ€™t testify at trial, they did help the investigation.

â€œNot only did they do the interview, but they did speak to law enforcement. They were very brave. I want to give them credit,” Allred said.

After Monday’s conviction, Kelly awaits sentencing next year.

â€œGiven the crimes he was convicted of, he should go to prison for the rest of his life,” Allred said.

Kelly still faces a federal trial in Chicago and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty to charges in both states.