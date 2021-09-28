BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all coffee lovers: Wednesday is National Coffee Day. And what better way to celebrate the occasion than with a free cup of coffee.
Without further ado, here are the places where you can score a free cup:
Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. This offer is only valid at participating locations in Maryland. It doesn’t apply to cold brew or nitro cold brew.
Sheetz: Members of the My Sheetz Rewardz program can get a free self-serve coffee of any size Wednesday. There’s no purchase necessary for this offer, which is available to members at all Sheetz locations.
Wawa: Perhaps the best offer of all comes from Wawa, which is giving customers a free coffee of any size all day at every single location. The chain estimates it’ll give away roughly 1.88 million cups of coffee.