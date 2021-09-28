BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amid continued frustrations in the region over a lack of mail service, the United States Postal Service announced a new District Manager of Maryland and Postmaster of Baltimore, 2nd District Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said on Tuesday.

Lora McLucas will take over operations in the state and Eric Gilbert will return as Baltimore Postmaster, a job he held as recently as 2020, Ruppersberger said.

“Changes to the USPS’ local leadership are welcome news. The buck stops at the top: for too long, my constituents have been waging a relentless battle to simply get their mail on time, if at all,” Ruppersberger said in a statement. “Citizens have been going weeks without receiving their mail – including paychecks and prescriptions – only to face hours-long lines and unacceptable customer service when they go to the post office to pick-up backlogged mail in person.”

Ruppersberger touted McLucas’ “no-nonsense approach and focus on the fundamentals” and said he expects Gilbert’s prior experience in the area will allow him to “hit the ground running.”

The postal service’s inspector general is auditing six local post offices in Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale, Parkville, Middle River and Loch Raven, Ruppersberger said, with recommendations expected next month.

USPS has blamed the delays and lack of mail on the pandemic and staffing shortages. The agency has authorized more overtime, expanded delivery, used additional carriers from local offices and hired more employees in an attempt to combat these problems.

Ruppersberger had previously reached out to the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy requesting a meeting with top postal officials, along with an audit of several Baltimore-area post offices.

In a June statement, he said DeJoy’s office sent “a litany of excuses, finger-pointing and faulty logic that fail to explain why there is such disparity of service levels across the country and even within our own state and counties.”