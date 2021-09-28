BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was convicted of murder Monday in the death of a man who was fatally stabbed last year outside an Essex bar, authorities said.
Shawn Parks, 33, of Reisterstown, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Roger Paul Walker, Jr., a 25-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times and had his throat slit following an August 2020 dispute at Brewers Landing Bar and Grill.
In a statement, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised the work of Baltimore County Police and prosecutors in seeking justice for “this senseless and completely unjustifiable act of violence.”
Police were called to a stabbing at the bar on Woodrow Avenue in Essex about 1:41 a.m. Aug. 30, 2020, where they found Walker suffering from stab wounds to his chest, back and forearm, WJZ previously reported. The 25-year-old's throat was slit.
Walker was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police learned that Walker and Parks had both been drinking and had gotten into a dispute. Surveillance video and witnesses indicated that when Parks left the bar, he approached Walker in the parking lot and then attacked him with a knife.
Sentencing for Parks has been scheduled for Dec. 3. It’s unclear how much time he could face in prison.