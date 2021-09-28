Farmers Insurance Open Moves Up A Day On PGA Tour CalendarThe Farmers Insurance Open will be held Wednesday, January 26 through Saturday, January 29 at the legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

Vanessa Lachey Says NCIS: Hawaii Is 'Evolving The Franchise'Vanessa Lachey stars as Jane Tennant in the new series 'NCIS: Hawaii' on CBS, Mondays at 10:00PM ET/PT.

Folake Olowofoyeku And Billy Gardell Call 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Wedding Tonight 'A Historic Moment'Bob and Abishola finally get married in a traditional Nigerian wedding on an all-new 'Bob Hearts Abishola' tonight on CBS.

Tony Awards Winners List (2021)Full winners list for the 2021 Tony Awards on CBS.

Chargers-Chiefs Preview: Kansas City 'Shouldn't Be In Shootouts Every Week,' Says CBS Sports' Charles DavisThe Chiefs win a lot of close games, while the Chargers lose a lot of close games, which could present an opportunity for an upset.

'These Stories Are About The Reparations Conversation': CBS Mornings' Co-Host Tony Dokoupil On New Jersey Housing DiscriminationTony Dokoupil talks with about his CBS Mornings story how on housing discrimination from the the 1960s is still impacting millions of Americans today.