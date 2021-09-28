BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four museums and two universities in Maryland were awarded a combined $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for educational institutions, Maryland’s Congressional Democrats announced on Tuesday.
In Baltimore, the Walters Art Museum received $463,555, the B&O Railroad Museum received $200,000, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum received $143,859 and the University of Maryland, Baltimore received $47,254 to offset operational costs incurred during the pandemic.
Additionally, St. Maryâ€™s College of Maryland was awarded $144,307 and London Town Foundation, Inc. got $49,500, U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone said in a joint release.
â€œOur local museums, colleges, and universities play a critical role in showcasing Marylandâ€™s culture, history, and art â€" serving as an essential education resources in the humanities. But, like many businesses across out state, these organizations were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,â€ the lawmakers said in a statement. â€œThis American Rescue Plan funding will ensure these important educational organizations and institutions across our state can continue serving and inspiring Marylanders.â€
Relief funding comes from the Sustaining the Humanities program in the American Rescue Plan, and was distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities.