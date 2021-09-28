WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Three Eastern Shore health care groups received a combined $2.4 million in federal funding for construction projects, renovations and other capital improvements, First District Congressman Andy Harris announced on Tuesday.
West Cecil Health Center was awarded $601,376, Choptank Community Health System received $829,065 and Three Lower Counties Community Services got $1,006,541, Harris' office said. The one-time grants were allocated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"Our federally funded local community health centers have been at the forefront of serving my constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic," Harris said in a statement. "This funding will allow them to strengthen their physical infrastructure and further advance their mission of providing primary healthcare services to many members in the community."
West Cecil Health Center has locations in Conowingo in Cecil County and Havre de Grace in Harford County.
Choptank Community Health System has Talbot County practices in Easton and St. Michaels, a Dorchester County practice in Cambridge, and a Caroline County practice in Denton.
Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc., which goes by the name Chesapeake Health Care, has eight offices spread across Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.