ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Family members and survivors said justice has been served after the Capital Gazette shooter was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The judge announced his decision today after listening to victims and survivors talk about how that day changed their lives forever.

The victims’ family members heard the words they’ve been waiting for: “Life without parole.”

Three years ago, a gunman walked into the capital gazette newsroom and attacked. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed.

“My mom is killed when I was 20 and she will never see me fall in love, get married, have babies, she didnâ€™t see me graduate college,” said Summerleigh Winters Geimer, after the verdict.

Back in the summer, a jury determined that the shooter was criminally responsible for that mass shooting.Â Then, on Tuesday, the judge announced his fate: he will spend five life sentences behind bars without the possibility of parole.

â€œIâ€™m relieved that we got the sentencing that we had wished for,” said Cindi Rittenour, Rebecca Smithâ€™s sister

Reporter Selene San Felice hid under a desk during the 2018 shooting and eventually escaped. She got a moment to face the defendant.

“It meant a lot to me to be able to tell him to his face that he failed,” she said.

Photojournalist Paul Gillespie narrowly escaped that day as a gunshot flew past his head.

“I lost five of my family members, I was almost killed myself,” he said. “It’s something that haunts me every day.”

During a three-week trial back in the summer prosecutors argued the defendant had a grievance with the newspaper after a story they wrote up about him, and that’s why he methodically planned the attack and locked the doors from the outside so victims couldn’t escape.

State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess argued the case and described a final interaction with the shooter as he was walked away.

“He thought he had the last word,” she said. “As he left the courtroom he tried to stare me down, but that didnâ€™t work either because I looked right back at him. He did not have the last word.â€

In addition to the five life sentences without parole, the state’s attorney said he was sentenced to an additional 345 years for the additional charges associated with that mass shooting.