We have a Summer-like scenario this Fall afternoon. A strong cold front is coming through the Mid-Atlantic. It is a warm and humid day. As that front dives across the region, we could easily see more than a few thunderstorms some of which could be severe. The Strom Prediction Center has us in a "slight risk" for severe weather. That is a pretty amped-up state in the state.
There is some really cold air flowing in with this front aloft and the chance of hail does exist, as does strong winds. You know the routine, lets stay weather aware.
Behind the front some blue ribbon early Fall conditions settle in for the next many days. It will be the first extended feel of the new season. All that will be missing is that smell of Fall we will get in a couple of weeks. Glorious!!
