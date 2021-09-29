BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s no better way to start the day than with a good cup of coffee. Fortunately for us in Baltimore, there are plenty of places to satisfying your caffeine cravings.

The only problem? Trying to choose just one place to get your daily fix. To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local coffee spots throughout the city. Check them out below.

Whether you’re out for a stroll along the Waterfront Promenade or climbing the steps of Federal Hill, an iced coffee from 3 Bean Coffee is a great way to add a little pep to your step. While you’re there, it’s worth checking out the view from atop the neighborhood’s namesake.

Nestled in an historic stone building along Union Avenue in the Hampden neighborhood, Artifact isn’t just a solid place to pick up a pour over. It’s also a good place to grab a bite, whether it’s a sweet pastry or savory breakfast sandwich.

This Charles Village fixture doubles as a bookstore, and a good one too. Just off St. Paul Street, Bird In Hand serves up a varied menu in an airy, academic atmosphere, fitting for a cafe sitting at the doorstep of Johns Hopkins University.

With its late-night hours, the Bun Shop is a student favorite for nighttime studying with a hot drink and a steaming bun. This spacious yet cozy cafe has two locations in the area: in Mt. Vernon and uptown Towson.

If you’re like us, drinking coffee is a ritual. Sticking with that theme, why not check out Ceremony? This place has something for everyone, whether you prefer cold brew or a latte. The best part is it has four locations throughout the city.

If you’re looking for a place to grab coffee, a floral arrangement and a designer chair, Good Neighbor has you covered. After you grab a fluffy toast and enjoy the weather in their ample outdoor area, check out The Greenhouse, a floral arrangement and plant shop behind the cafe.

This friendly, chic and semi-underground cafe is tucked away in the historic Old Goucher neighborhood in the heart of Baltimore. After you grab your espresso or chai, check out Sophomore’s neighbors Fadensonnen, a beer garden and natural wine bar, or Larder, a farm-to-table kitchen.