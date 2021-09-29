BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Gas and Electric on Wednesday announced partnerships with three of Maryland’s historically Black universities — Morgan State University, Coppin State University and Bowie State University — to award $600,000 in scholarships to full-time science and technology students.
The gas and energy provider committed $200,000 to each school for $10,000 scholarships to 15 "BGE Scholars." The recipients will also have access to summer internships, mentors and shadowing opportunities with the company.
The additional $50,000 to each school, leftover after the scholarships, will fund “persistence grants” to assist students in continuing their education, helping with costs such as textbooks.
â€œThese scholarships are a critical tool to help students complete their studies affordably. By helping remove barriers to success, we hope that these talented individuals will have an opportunity to fulfill their full potential,â€ said BGE president and CEO Carim Khouzami.
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be Maryland residents, maintain a minimum 2.8 GPA, major in a STEM field, and demonstrate financial need.
