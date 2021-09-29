BLUE POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information in the search for Brian Laundrie. We now know his parents went on a camping trip with him days after he returned from a cross-country trip that ended in tragedy.

Laundrie’s fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming a few weeks after Brian returned to his parents’ home where they both lived. Police are still searching for Brian. But now the timeline in the case grows more mysterious.

The revelation that Laundrie’s parents took a camping trip with him in early September raises new questions about his whereabouts. The Laundrie family attorney says the campground was about a 75 miles north of their home, and they stayed overnight. He says all three then left the park.

Laundrie is now the subject of a national manhunt in connection with the case. But there have been no sightings of him, posing a baffling mystery to the authorities that has unfolded over the weeks.

On September 1, police say Brian returned home alone to his parents home, after a cross country trip with his fiancée Gabby Petito. His parents says they camped with Brian September 6-7.

Petito’s family reported Gabby missing September 11.

On September 17, the Laundrie family said they hadn’t seen Brian for three days.

On September 19, Gabby’s remains were found.

Petito’s family say they want her spirit to live on, with a new foundation they are forming. “She’s with us, she’s with us,” said Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt.

But they have little faith that the Laundrie family will help in the national search for Brian. “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure are not going to help us find Brian,” said attorney Rick Stafford.

There is an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie for what authorities say was an unauthorized use of a debit card. He is still a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance.