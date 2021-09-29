BREAKING NEWS:CAPITAL GAZETTE GUNMAN SENTENCED TO 5 LIFE TERMS WITHOUT PAROLE
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A person was found dead at a house fire in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 7300 block of Harford Road. When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the second floor. Multiple homes were involved.

Responders found the victim on the second floor. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest details and updates.