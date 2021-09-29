BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A person was found dead at a house fire in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the 7300 block of Harford Road. When crews arrived, they found fire showing from the second floor. Multiple homes were involved.
Responders found the victim on the second floor. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
7300 Harford Rd 21234#NorthHarfordRoad@ElectRyanDorsey#BMORESBravest arrived with smoke showing from the 2nd floor of a 2 story row home; 2 homes involved. A civilian was found on the 2nd flood & pronounced dead on scene. Harford Rd closed. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/LqWrExZA0W
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 29, 2021
