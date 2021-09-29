ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Violence and chaos in Anne Arundel County after fights break out at Annapolis High School leaving two students hospitalized and seven students criminally charged.

“One of the teachers started yelling he has a knife he has a knife,” said Lt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Two students were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and seven were charged in the incident. One of the seven charged is one of the students in the hospital.

“This is a carryover from an incident previously in the neighborhood. This may have been some form of retaliation,” Dr. George Arlotto, Superintendent, Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The fight caused the school to go into a lockdown, with no one allowed in or out.

“Everyone locks the door you canâ€™t leave your classroom. I was kinda nervous because at first, I thought it was a drill and then it wasnâ€™t actually a drill,” said Sam Pachler, Ninth Grade.

“I immediately asked him are you safe do you feel say and he said yes his teachers immediately went into action,” said Jessica Pachler, Annapolis High School Parent.

Sam Pachler is a freshman at Annapolis High. He said this isnâ€™t the first fight heâ€™s heard about at his school.

“Basically there’s been a lot of fights and it’s getting out of control,” said Emerson Ponce, Tenth Grade.

But when WJZ asked the school superintendent about fights at school he replied: “Not that Iâ€™m aware of.”

“Thereâ€™s been fights for the last like three weeks,” said David Chapman, Annapolis High School Parent.

David Chapman says the fighting is so frequent he is taking his son out of the school.

“Iâ€™ve spoken to a few parents and theyâ€™re going to take their children out too,” said Chapman.

Meantime officials and other parents say this is a time to come together.

“I need the help of the community to wrap their arms around your students and our Family,” said Dr. Arlotto.

“Donâ€™t just step back and say this isn’t my problem Iâ€™m not responsible for it because weâ€™re all responsible for it,” said Jessica Pachler.

All seven of the students charged tonight are being charged as juveniles.