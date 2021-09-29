ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Attention, lords and ladies: The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration declares that heavy traffic is expected on state roads during the Maryland Renaissance Festival, open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 24.
The agency said Wednesday that I-97, MD 178 (Generals Highway) and MD 450 (Defense Highway) could see an increased number of motorized steeds with patrons attending the festival.
When the event sells out and cannot accommodate more guests, the state agency will use message signs on the roads to alert travelers.