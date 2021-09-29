BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore.
Lamar Williams was arrested Sept. 3 and booked into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility on a charge of first-degree murder, the Baltimore Police Department announced Wednesday.READ MORE: CDC Urges People Who Are Pregnant Or Thinking Of Becoming Pregnant To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 along Pulaski Highway near where it meets North Ellwood Avenue, according to police.READ MORE: Woman Charged With Arson For Setting Fire To Edgewood Home After Domestic Dispute
Officers answering a reported shooting in the area found 21-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Amador-Funez suffering from a gunshot wound.
Amador-Funez was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries four days later.MORE NEWS: Maryland Ends 2021 Fiscal Year With $2.5 Billion Budget Surplus
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives identified Williams as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. His charges were upgraded after the victim died.