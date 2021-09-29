BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man is left in critical condition following a shooting in West Baltimore.
Officers responded to a medical clinic in the 2400 block of Clyburn Ave for a reported walk-in shooting victim.READ MORE: Two Stabbed, Seven Charged, After Violence Erupts At Annapolis High School
There, officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.READ MORE: ‘We Really See A Crisis’ Top Maryland Educators Alarmed Over Looming Teacher Shortage Exacerbated By Covid Pandemic
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot in the 5200 block of Saint Charles Street.MORE NEWS: USPS Announces New District Manager Of Maryland & Baltimore Postmaster
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.