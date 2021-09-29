BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State of Maryland has officially closed the book on the last fiscal year with a multi-billion dollar balance.

The comptroller said the federal stimulus is behind the $2.5 billion balance. He wants most of that to go into the stateâ€™s rainy day fund.

â€œThat money should go to people that need it the most,” said Chrissy Holt, Our Revolution MD.

Chrissy Holt of Our Revolution Maryland has been pushing for eviction relief and other protections for the vulnerable throughout the pandemic.

â€œIf you have excess, surplus money, why donâ€™t you fully fund the government agencies that are specifically designed to help people?â€ said Holt.

The state comptroller announced Wednesday that Maryland has $2.5 billion on the books to close out the fiscal year 2020-2021.

This is one-time only money. We should not just spend it,” said Peter Franchot, D-Maryland Comptroller.

The balance is 25 times more than the state usually has.

The state collected nearly 30 percent more in corporate taxes than it estimated. Franchot said the federal stimulus stabilized the economy.

â€œA fire hydrant of federal cash totaling $70 billion over the last 16 months,” said Franchot.

The board of revenue estimates meets Thursday. Heâ€™s advocating much of the balance be set aside in the stateâ€™s rainy day fund as they determine which people need help the most.

Franchot said thereâ€™s no crystal ball for future budgets but he is certain we need to put the pandemic behind us.

â€œNo vaccinations, No economy. Thatâ€™s the bottom line,” Franchot added.