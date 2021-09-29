BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will have a head start on next year’s spending thanks to a $2.5 billion budget surplus.

The surplus, representing over 5% of the state’s $48 billion operating budget in 2021, was driven by federal stimulus aid, which boosted income for residents and businesses, Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday.

Besides federal stimulus funding, the comptroller’s office credited the surplus to elevated income and sales tax collections.

But while the $2.476 billion surplus gives Maryland a sizable cushion when it comes to the state budget, Franchot — a Democrat who is running for governor — said it’s important to make sure the funding is spent wisely and accounts for those in need of the most help.

“The state’s surplus is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in programs that lift all Marylanders and help stabilize housing and other critical expenses for our lower- and middle-income families,” said Franchot, who recommends setting aside most of the money in reserves until the state can determine how it can best be spent. “We must deliver this money quickly to those who need it most and not into the hands of fraudsters.”

Notably, Maryland was among a number of states that tapped into reserve funds to fill budget holes last year, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.

In underscoring the need for the state to carefully consider spending priorities, the comptroller pointed to what he called a “tale of two Marylands.”

On one hand, he said, most of the population is made up of residents and businesses who have not only survived but thrived during the pandemic. On the other, he said, many families face homelessness due to lack of timely public assistance for the unemployed and resuming evictions.

It’s for that reason, Franchot said, officials should hold off on allocating most of the funding until they figure out how to spend it in a way that will benefit struggling families and local businesses.

“We should put most of the surplus in the state’s Rainy Day Fund and create a proper structure for addressing these urgent needs that our current systems are failing to do effectively,” Franchot said.