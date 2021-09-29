BREAKING NEWS:Seven Students Arrested After Two Stabbed At Annapolis High
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ/AP) â€” The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick this year, had been out with groin problems, and Boykin had a hamstring injury.

The moves left only linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.

The Ravens were hoping Bateman, a former Minnesota star, would be a key addition to their receiving corps this year, but he’s been unable to contribute so far. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards for the Gophers in 2019.

The team tweeted footage of the freshly sprung players on the practice field this afternoon.

 

MORE NEWS: Maryland Ends 2021 Fiscal Year With $2.5 Billion Budget Surplus

 

