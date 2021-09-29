BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Tucker’s kick, which eclipsed the old record by two yards, sealed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Detroit Lions, 19-17, as time expired.

Matt Prater set the previous mark of 64 yards on Dec. 8, 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos. As it happens, Prater has a hand in another relic now on display at the Hall of Fame.

Last Sunday, Prater, now with the Arizona Cardinals, attempted a 68-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars, only to have it fall short and into the hands of Jamal Agnew, who returned it for a record-tying 109-yard touchdown. Agnew’s cleats are also on display in the Pro Football Today Gallery in Canton along with Tucker’s uniform.

As for Tucker’s cleats, the Ravens kicker appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Monday and said he’s going to use them for at least a few more games.

“They were a new pair this week, and I tend to try to make my cleats last at least two-to-three games, especially the black cleats because they don’t show dirt as much,” he told Patrick. “So if I can get those guys to last me, like, two or three weeks, maybe our friends in Canton, they can have them maybe like a month from now.”

And the ball that hit the top of the crossbar at Ford Field in Detroit and bounced over to set the record?

“I’m holding onto the ball, I feel like I really want to keep that,” he said.