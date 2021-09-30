BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men face attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that unfolded in Southwest Baltimore in July, authorities said Thursday.
The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly after midnight July 8 near the intersection of West North Avenue and North Rosedale Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: 32-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Elkton Wednesday Night, Police Say
Shortly after the shooting was reported, two men showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds, police said in Thursday’s news release.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For 22-Year-Old Driver Missing For Over A Week, Last Seen In Baltimore City
Detectives later identified both men as suspects in the shooting.
Antone Towson, 28, was taken into custody Sept. 12 on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Tyree Reynolds, 18, was arrested on the same charge Monday.MORE NEWS: Crash Involving At Least 5 Cars In Hunt Valley Closes Road
Both men remain in custody at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility while each awaits court proceedings related to the case.