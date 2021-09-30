ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Elkton man was killed on Wednesday night and multiple homes were struck during a shooting near the Maryland-Delaware line, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Sept. 29 around 9:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the unit block of Willow Court after receiving multiple reports of gunfire. They found Ronald Eugene Brown Jr., unresponsive in the roadway and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel declared Brown dead a short time later.
Deputies found that one vehicle and multiple homes had been hit by gunfire from the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact either Det. Michael O’Donnell at 410-392-2123 or the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 410-392-2180. Callers may request to remain anonymous.