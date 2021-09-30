CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EESEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 16-year-old Keira Jones-Dollinger.

Police said she was last seen in the 300 block of Candry Terrace in Essex around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said she may be in emotional distress.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-0220.

