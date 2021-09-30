EESEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 16-year-old Keira Jones-Dollinger.
Police said she was last seen in the 300 block of Candry Terrace in Essex around 4:30 p.m.
Officials said she may be in emotional distress.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-0220.
#MISSING: Keira Jones-Dollinger (16), 5’4, 185 lbs. Missing from the 300 blk of Candry Terrace, 21221. Last seen on 9/28/21 at 4:30 pm. She may be suffering emotional distress. If seen/have info, call 911 or #BCoPD at 410-887-0220. ^RR pic.twitter.com/lyhc75DfMI
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 30, 2021