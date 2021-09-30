BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 22-year-old man who was last seen working as a driver in Baltimore City over a week ago.
Police said Faruq Osilasu was working as a driver for a sedan service when he disappeared on September 27 in Baltimore. His car was found on the 29th in the city, police said.
Anyone who has seen him or might know of his whereabouts is asked to call BCPD missing persons at 410-887-3943, after hours 410-307-2020