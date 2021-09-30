CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for 74-year-old Cynthia Pullen.

Pullen was last seen around 1 p.m. in the 8600 block of Liberty Road. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants, a pink hat and black crocs.

Officials said she may be in emotional distress.

Anyone with information regarding Pullen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 40-887-1279.

