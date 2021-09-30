CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 55th Fell’s Point Fun Festival returns this weekend after a hiatus in 2020.

The festival, held on October 2 and 3, will feature national and local music acts, craft vendors, and plenty to eat and drink.

Headlining Saturday is Eli Young Band, a grammy nominated band whose track “Crazy Girl” was a Billboard #1 Country Song of the Year. On Sunday, platinum-selling, grammy-nominated Spin Doctors headlines.

The festival is free to attend, but drink tickets can be brought here, or at the event. Beer and Wine tickets are $6 and liquor/cocktail drinks are $9.

During the 2019 event, headliner Gin Blossoms and a beer garden on wolf street attracted large crowds.

Originally hosted in 1967, the festival was created to raise money to fight a project for an elevated highway that would have linked I-83 to I-95 along the north shore of the Baltimore Harbor. It would have meant an extensive demolition of parts of the neighborhood.

The festival is now a fundraising endeavor of the Fell’s Point Preservation Society, which helps preserve the history of the neighborhood, including its 18th- and 19th-century buildings, without cost to Baltimore City.

For more information on, visit the festival’s web site.

