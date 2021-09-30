An NFL Record Field Goal Didn't Faze Justin Tucker. But A Nickelodeon Award Did.Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn't faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with "Slime Time" written on it? That's a whole different story.

Martinez Helps Red Sox End Slide With 6-0 Win Over OriolesJ.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and the Boston Red Sox broke a four-game skid and bolstered their playoff hopes by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 Wednesday night.

Dedicated Ravens Fan Commemorates Season Wins With TattoosHalfway through the week and Justin Tucker's kick, is still the buzz of Baltimore and dedicated fans are making the memory permanent.

Unbeaten Terps Enter Grueling Stretch, First Up: No. 5 IowaMaryland's home game Friday night against No. 5 Iowa should indeed be a big event for the school as a whole. The Terrapins have come up short against tough competition before under Locksley, but this time there's reason to think the Terps are more ready to compete.