ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday implored eligible Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots and announced the state is already gearing up to vaccinate children.

While 16.4% of adult Marylanders remain unvaccinated, Hogan said the state as a whole has moved into a phase of maintaining immunity against COVID-19 through the use of booster shots. He noted that the state’s hospitalizations are down 60% from their peak, and the state remains below pandemic surge capacity triggers.

“We continue to avoid the surges that other states are experiencing by constantly adapting and evolving our public health response from day one of this crisis,” said Hogan. “Our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial strategy was one of containment, which evolved into mitigation, and then to vaccination and we have now moved into a phase of maintaining immunity.”

The state is launching an initiative to get eligible Marylanders booster shots that will include television and radio ads. A statewide call center will directly contact eligible Marylanders and Hogan said it has already scheduled over 30,000 appointments for booster shots.

Pfizer’s is the only booster shot approved for use by the FDA. The White House said guidance for a Moderna booster is expected soon, and there is no sign of guidance yet or Johnson and Johnson boosters, for which Hogan expressed frustration.

“There has been limited, confusing and contradictory guidance from the federal government,” said Hogan. “In spite of that, Maryland Health officials and our state team have spent the last several months building the infrastructure for a statewide operation for boosters.”

Those who are eligible for booster shots are anyone 65 and older, anyone 18 and older with underlying health conditions, and anyone 18 and older whose occupation puts them at increased risk, including first responders, health care workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

In anticipation of federal approval of vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, the governor said he has directed state health officials to work with health departments, school systems and pediatricians to move forward with planning for children’s vaccinations.

In the meantime, Hogan said, schools should be surveillance testing diligently.

“The most important thing school systems can do right now to limit outbreaks and to prevent needless quarantines is utilize the robust testing capacity they have been given,” Hogan said.

Hogan said Covid cases in children are only a “small fraction” of cases in the state. As of Thursday, there are 11 pediatric hospitalizations statewide.