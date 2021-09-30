CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health are finding that COVID variants are more airborne and that’s why it’s not only important to wear a mask, but also how you wear your mask that’s going to mask a difference.

John Schwind is the CEO and Inventor of the Readimask — made and manufactured in Maryland. It’s a flat CDC-approved N95 respirator.

“We are completely sealed all the way around the perimeter underneath, and that’s what stops all the particulates from comes in the corners,” Schwind explained.

Schwind said he came up with the idea for this mask after the first world trade center bombing. Now, it’s used in the medical community and has been in high demand ever since the pandemic started.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Public Health said the design of your mask is really important.

“The big difference here between this and an N95 is that the N95 doesn’t leak,” said Dr. Donald Milton.

That’s because they’re finding that the variants are more airborne as the virus gets better at getting into the air. Doctors say masks need to be worn tighter around your face.

John Schwind says this is what inspired his design — an adhesive around the perimeter that allows the mask to mold and contour to a person’s face.

“And so everything is coming through the filter itself whether on the inhalation or the exhalation, so you’re protecting yourself and those around you,” Schwind added.