BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Book Bank is now working with teachers to fill their shelves.
The book bank is a book distribution program that helps to serve children in under-resourced communities. The program helps kids across the entire state have access to reading materials.
In a quote on their website:
"For more than 20 years the Book Bank was part of the nonprofit organization, Baltimore Reads Inc. In that time, the Book Bank provided over 1.8 million books to children, teachers, schools and other organizations saving those who received the books over 14 million dollars and providing vital educational resources to those in need.
Over time the Book Bank grew in scope to include the Home Library Program for second-grade students in participating schools as well as our social enterprise bookselling operation which helped fund the organization’s programs.”
The book bank also helps teachers fill their shelves for their students and to build a classroom library.
For more information, visit: https://www.mdbookbank.org/.