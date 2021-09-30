ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) –– A Cumberland man is wanted by authorities after they say he killed three people, two of them in Howard County.
Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, is accused in the shooting deaths of two unnamed people found dead Thursday afternoon inside a home on Kerger Road, the Howard County Police Department said.
Police suspect he traveled to the home after killing an 83-year-old woman Wednesday night in Allegany County and stealing her car.
According to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Reynolds was found dead “with obvious trauma” inside a Cumberland home about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities identified Burnham as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of murder and vehicle theft.
Reynolds' vehicle was found sometime Thursday near Kerger Road, according to police. After learning that Burnham had family who lived in the area, investigators entered his relatives' home where they found two people shot to death.
Police suspect Burnham knew the people killed in Allegany and Howard counties, saying they believe “all three victims were targeted.”
Additional details, such as a motive, weren’t immediately clear Thursday evening.
Burnham, who's considered armed and dangerous, is described as 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds with brown hair. It's possible he's a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and the Maryland tag 8Bx5121.
Anyone who sees Burnham or the vehicle described above is asked to dial 911 immediately.