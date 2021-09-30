BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Werner’s Restaurant, the former downtown institution and a favorite spot among the city’s lawyers and politicians, will get new life from the owner of another iconic eatery.

Ray Crum, owner of Pete’s Grille in Waverly, bought Werner’s and plans to reopen the business in November to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, the building’s owners announced on Thursday.

The menu will include pancakes, omelets, burgers, deli sandwiches, store-made desserts, daily dinner specials and other items.

“Werner’s is a Baltimore landmark. As someone who has lived here his whole life, I’m excited to be a part of its next chapter,” said Crum. “We will keep in place the traditions of the menu, quality of food and excellent service. We welcome everyone to come in for great meals, friendly conversations and classic cocktails.”

Werner’s closed in 2011 after 60 years on Redwood Street in downtown. Known for its sandwiches and homestyle cooking, and the intact chrome and maple Art Deco interior, the restaurant has been featured in “The Wire,” “Liberty Heights,” “Ladder 49,” “Tin Men,” “Avalon” and “House of Cards.”

The new restaurant has been approved for a Class B, seven-day liquor license and outdoor seating for 20.

Developer Byrnes & Associates, Inc., and entrepreneur Dave Gupta last year acquired the Vickers Exchange at 225 E. Redwood St. and an adjacent building at 233 E. Redwood St. The owners said they’ve spent $5 million redeveloping the properties and have leased 21 new office spaces in the two buildings.

Brad Byrnes, president of Byrnes & Associates, said he hopes the reboot of Werner’s will bring a “Main Street” feel to the 200 block of E. Redwood.

“We consider the 200 block of Redwood Street a microcosm of everything great about downtown Baltimore including one-of-a-kind architecture, great history and the perfect mix of theater, office space, apartments, hotels and restaurants,” he said. “The recent leasing activity we completed at these two assets will bring new employees and visitors to this area every day, and recreate a pedestrian-friendly environment that has been missing of late.”