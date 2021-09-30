BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn’t faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with “Slime Time” written on it? That’s a whole different story.

Tucker, whose game-worn uniform from Sunday’s historic kick is already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was presented with the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP award Wednesday. And based on his reluctance to open the unexpected delivery, No. 9 was sure nothing good could come from unwrapping the gift.

“It says ‘Slime Time’ on it,” a wary Tucker tells teammates coaxing him to open the box in a 49-second clip uploaded to the Ravens Instagram account. “We’re going to get slimed.”

Tucker can be seen opening the box with the same degree of caution someone might use when trying to diffuse a bomb.

Luckily for Tucker and his teammates, who likely would have been collateral damage, there was no surprise explosion of Nickelodeon’s classic green slime waiting within.

Instead, inside he found a card and a trophy featuring the television channel’s signature orange blimp.

“‘Congratulations on winning the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP this week. Best of luck the rest of the season,'” Tucker said, reading the card aloud. “That’s actually really sick, that’s so cool, man. Hey, we’re the NVP.”

The Ravens kicker wasn’t the only one worried things might get messy if he opened the package.

“Lol! So afraid of getting slimed,” one Instagram commenter said.

Another added: “I was waiting for that slime to drop too.”

The video clip has racked up nearly 90,000 views since it was posted.