BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly two-thirds of the Baltimore Police Department’s personnel have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.
A police department spokesperson told WJZ on Friday that 1,851 out of roughly 2,900 sworn and civilian department members are at least partially vaccinated against the disease.READ MORE: Baltimore High School Student On Life Support After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Mother Also Hospitalized, Family Says
In other words, about 64 percent of the police force has some protection against the contagious virus.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
The agency disclosed that figure nearly three weeks before the city will begin mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.
The policy requires all city employees, including police officers, to report their vaccination status.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Officer Previously Charged With Stealing Nearly $10K Allegedly Stole $1K In Informant Funds, Indictment Says
The city will open free pop-up testing clinics at work sites across the city for employees. Additionally, 10 vaccination clinics for employees and their families are planned for the fall.