BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey Ravens fans! Every touchdown is worth a celebration but this season, they’re worth a little more. Baltimore area Toyota dealers will donate $500 to the Kennedy Krieger Institute for every trip to the endzone, officials announced Friday.

“The Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers and the Ravens have long supported our programs and the community we serve. We are so grateful for their generosity and partnership,” said Brad Schlaggar, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger. “We also love that they came up with such a fun way to champion our work by linking their generosity to the Ravens’ performance. It gives us one more reason for our staff members and the children and families we serve to cheer on the home team.”

It is their latest effort to support the institute along with the children and families they serve. The collaboration between the two began years ago after local Toyota dealers looked to support a Baltimore-based nonprofit.

“We wanted to help an organization that improves the lives of children, something Kennedy Krieger does on a deeply impactful level,” said Fred Anderson, Director of the Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers Advertising Association. “When we saw how much they benefit from our mobility transportation options we knew this was the kind of partnership that our franchisees are inspired to support.”