BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old student is on life support after he contracted COVID-19 at his west Baltimore high school, his family told WJZ. The boy’s mother is also hospitalized with the virus, a family member said.
The boy, hospitalized at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, is a student at Green Street Academy, where Baltimore City Schools said there are six confirmed COVID-19 cases.READ MORE: 64% Of The Baltimore Police Department Is Vaccinated, Officials Say
"Our hearts go out to the student and their family," the school system said in a statement. "We are hopeful for a swift and full recovery."
