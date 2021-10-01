BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in an early September shooting in southeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded the night of September 11 to the 3400 block of East Lombard Street for a shooting, where they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Shortly after, they responded to a hospital walk-in, where they found a 37-year-old man shot in the arm.
Detectives investigated the shooting and obtained an arrest warrant for Keyontae Everett, who was arrested on September 29.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, he is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms-related charges. He is being held at Central Booking.