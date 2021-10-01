BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal grand jury on Friday returned a superseding indictment charging a Baltimore City Officer for the federal charge of theft of government property and making false statements to law enforcement.

The indictment alleges the officer stole $1,000 in informant funds from the Baltimore Police Department.

Ethan Glover, 49, joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.

According to the indictment, Glover arranged to meet and exchange information with a witness and Glover paid the witness $1,000 with funds from the department’s fiscal section.

The witness eventually decided not to become a BPD Informant and returned the $1,000 to Glover. Instead of returning the money to the department, the indictment alleges Glover pocketed the money.

In an April indictment, Officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.

In addition, prosecutors say he lied to the FBI during an investigation about a seizure that had occurred with the officer-in-charge of BPD’s Gun Trace Task Force.

When questioned, Glover asked the interviewing agent how much the arrestee “is saying is missing? Is it money or drugs? How much did he say he had? A million?” or words to that effect. Glover told investigators that he did not witness any officer steal money during this seizure. Glover also stated that he did not steal money from this particular seizure or any other case, saying, “I’ve never stolen anything in my life. Never money or drugs.”

The interview was voluntary, the indictment said.

If convicted, Glover faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for theft of government property and five years in federal prison for making false statements to federal law enforcement.